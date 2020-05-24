Making It Work: Third-generation butchers finds tasty new way to deliver

McLoughlin’s Craft Butchers, the third-generation family business supplying some of Dublin’s top restaurants, has launched a home delivery service for people living in and around the city.

The Clondalkin company made the move in early March after Covid-19 restrictions forced hotels and restaurants around the country to close their doors. It is now selling restaurant-quality meat online at mcloughlinbutchers.ie, ranging from dry-aged beef, pork and lamb to côte de boeuf and...