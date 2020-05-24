Sunday May 24, 2020
Making It Work: Third-generation butchers finds tasty new way to deliver

When its wholesale restaurant trade vanished overnight, McLoughlin’s Craft Butchers pivoted to home delivery

24th May, 2020
Pat McLoughlin with his daughter Kate of McLoughlin’s Craft Butchers: the family business is delivering meat directly to people‘s homes in Dublin. Picture: Fergal Phillips

McLoughlin’s Craft Butchers, the third-generation family business supplying some of Dublin’s top restaurants, has launched a home delivery service for people living in and around the city.

The Clondalkin company made the move in early March after Covid-19 restrictions forced hotels and restaurants around the country to close their doors. It is now selling restaurant-quality meat online at mcloughlinbutchers.ie, ranging from dry-aged beef, pork and lamb to côte de boeuf and...

