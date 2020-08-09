Making It Work: Thinking outside the box helps online florist grow her business

Aveline O’Sullivan has combined her experience in the corporate world with her love of floristry to launch Bloom in a Box, a new online business.
The Galway woman began trading in February, incorporating a new patented design that allows her to deliver flowers by post anywhere in the country after they have been ordered online at bloominabox.com.
She came up with the idea for the venture while working in property management and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team