Making It Work: Techfynder recruitment platform expands beyond IT roles

More than 50,000 IT contractors in 120 countries have registered with Techfynder, the online recruitment platform launched in Dublin last October by entrepreneur Praveen Madire.

Now, in response to demand for more contract workers in sectors outside tech, Madire is expanding the platform to include specialist roles in the pharmaceutical and engineering field.

“We’re getting queries from employers in the pharmaceutical sector, looking for contract validation engineers and cleanroom technicians. We’re working with Johnson & Johnson and Astellas Pharma,” Madire said.

“We’ve also had queries from employers in banking and insurance. Now that we’ve proven the Techfynder platform in the IT field, we want to expand into other verticals.”

Madire said the impact of Covid-19 on employment trends worldwide was driving demand for both fixed-term contract and remote workers.

“We had anticipated revenues of €1 million in our first year of operation with Techfynder,” he said. “We won’t reach that now, because everything slowed down when the pandemic started, but at the same time we’re seeing this big shift in the employer mindset, particularly here in Ireland.”

Madire said that employers were now more willing to look at hiring contractors in other countries for critical roles.

“There is not the same focus on having them on-site at all costs. That is really significant for Techfynder because it is a global platform. We have contractors all over the world,” he said.

Madire has invested €1 million in Techfynder, which uses artificial intelligence to match contractors with available roles, based on factors including skills, experience, availability and location.

“The most in-demand technology skills right now are dot-net and mobile app developers, project and programme managers and IT support contractors,” he said.

“A lot of employers are looking for IT support professionals to help support their own employees who are now working remotely.”

Techfynder is priced from $69 per month for a basic package for employers. Contractors can sign up to the service for free.

“The premium package costs $99 per month. We also have an enterprise option, where we provide background verification checks and compliance services. We’ve also developed a kind of digital locker for references using blockchain technology,” Madire said.

“The candidate can list all of their job references on their public profile. If an employer wants to see any of the references, they can request consent from the candidate.”

The enterprise solution costs €2,500 per month. “That is for employers hiring multiple contractors. They get a dedicated account manager and we take care of first round interviews and candidate shortlists,” Madire said.

The 43-year-old is originally from Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state in southern India. He moved to Ireland in the early 2000s and worked in technical roles for IBM, Avaya and Dell before setting up Test Triangle in 2014.

Test Triangle is an IT consulting business specialising in outsourced software testing and quality assurance.

Madire employs 90 people in Dublin at both Test Triangle and Techfynder and a further 40 people in Hyderabad. He is a client of Enterprise Ireland, the state agency.

“I really believe that Ireland is a great place to start a company. There is far less bureaucracy here for start-ups than I have experienced in India,” he said.

“When I started looking into setting up Test Triangle back in 2012, I got a €40,000 grant initially from Fingal Local Enterprise Office.

“Within a year, I’d hired more than ten people, so I was advised to get in touch with Enterprise Ireland and I joined their High Potential Start-up programme. I was assigned a dedicated advisor and they have also helped us with research and development funding. They have been a fantastic support.”