Sunday May 31, 2020
Making It Work: TeachKloud helps early-years educators get off to a good start

Cork firm TeachKloud is creating new software to help creches and preschools navigate the new necessities of the Covid era

31st May, 2020
Wendy Oke, chief executive of TeachKloud which has created a management platform to lighten the administrative burden on early-years educators

With continued uncertainty as to how creches and preschool providers will operate when they reopen later this year, Cork company TeachKloud is developing new software to help them overcome challenges posed by Covid-19.

TeachKloud is a management platform designed to lighten the administrative burden on early-years educators.

It was brought to market last June by founder and chief executive Wendy Oke, who is using recently raised funding of €750,000 to develop the platform further with...

