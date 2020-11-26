Making It Work: Tanning brand uses influencers to give its products a glow

Influencer marketing has played a key role in helping Linda Stinson establish two tanning products in the Irish market aimed at different customers.

Stinson launched Bellamianta, a luxury tanning brand, in 2015. It was followed two years later by Iconic Bronze, which is sold by Penneys at a lower price point aimed at a younger demographic.

“I think one of the most important lessons I’ve learned in the cosmetics business is that marketing is incredibly important....