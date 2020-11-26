Thursday November 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Making It Work: Tanning brand uses influencers to give its products a glow

Bellamianta has been represented by Rebekah O’Leary, Faye Patricia Mills, Laura Kelly, Ashlee Coburn and Louise Cooney, while Maura Higgins is the face of the brand in Ireland

26th November, 2020
When Linda Stinson launched her Bellamianta and Iconic Bronze lines, she learned quickly that to reach the right customer, you need the right people representing your brand

Influencer marketing has played a key role in helping Linda Stinson establish two tanning products in the Irish market aimed at different customers.

Stinson launched Bellamianta, a luxury tanning brand, in 2015. It was followed two years later by Iconic Bronze, which is sold by Penneys at a lower price point aimed at a younger demographic.

“I think one of the most important lessons I’ve learned in the cosmetics business is that marketing is incredibly important....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Making It Work: IT recycling firm looking to clean up in ‘wide open’ US market

As America catches up with the EU on electronic waste and data privacy laws, Cork-founded Wisetek sees plenty of opportunity

Elaine O'Regan | 4 days ago

Virtual restaurant firm offers small eateries a chance to grow

Irish start-up Hosted Kitchens plans to expand its unique offering to 20 locations nationwide

Killian Woods | 4 days ago

AI firm launches accelerator for Irish start-ups with €250,000 top prize

Cork-based Altada to run five-month boot camp in partnership with Trinity College’s Tangent innovation workspace

Killian Woods | 4 days ago