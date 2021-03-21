Subscribe Today
Log In

SMEs

Making It Work: Switching models proves decisive for software firm

Antrim-based Decision Time’s move from an upfront payment system to software-as-a-service helped the company to find its niche

Elaine O'Regan
21st March, 2021
Making It Work: Switching models proves decisive for software firm
Geoff and Sinéad Higgins, the husband and wife team behind software firm Decision Time. Photo: Stephen Davison

When Geoff Higgins started Decision Time, the software firm he runs with his wife Sinéad in Co Antrim, their approach was to “say yes to everything”.

The software developer founded the company in 2003, aged 35, after working overseas in IT consultancy roles in Europe and Australia. Sinéad joined the business two years later, to manage finance and HR.

In the early years, the couple “took any work we could get”,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Finola Fegan, who set up Finca Skin Organics in 2017, with model Ellen Fretwell. Picture: Barry Cronin

Making It Work: Finca organic skincare founder puts faith in balm for the ‘curse of the Celts’

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 4 hours ago
Cillian Willis: Virtue co-founder PIc: Inpho

SignaCare to be acquired by Virtue for €35m

SMEs Róisín Burke 4 hours ago
Elliot Hughes, co-founder and managing director of Dingle Distillery, says he is delighted investors finally have clarity

Revenue allows EIIS relief for €1.8m Dingle Distillery investors

SMEs Róisín Burke 4 hours ago
Mark Quick left Nephin Whiskey in February, according to documents filed with the Companies Office

Nephin Whiskey founder in legal move as boardroom row rages on

SMEs Barry J Whyte 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1