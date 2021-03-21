Making It Work: Switching models proves decisive for software firm

When Geoff Higgins started Decision Time, the software firm he runs with his wife Sinéad in Co Antrim, their approach was to “say yes to everything”.

The software developer founded the company in 2003, aged 35, after working overseas in IT consultancy roles in Europe and Australia. Sinéad joined the business two years later, to manage finance and HR.

In the early years, the couple “took any work we could get”,...