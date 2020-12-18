Subscribe Today
Making it work: Sustainable Irish soap firm hopes to clean up with launch of first pop-up shop

The Handmade Soap Company usually supplies a number of high-end hotels, but this year is pivoting to focus on conscientious Christmas shoppers

Elaine O'Regan
18th December, 2020
Making it work: Sustainable Irish soap firm hopes to clean up with launch of first pop-up shop
Donagh Quigley co-founder The Handmade Soap Company. Picture: Fergal Philips

The opening of its first ever pop-up shop this month in Dublin marks an important milestone for The Handmade Soap Company, the sustainable Irish venture launched in 2008 by husband and wife Donagh and Gemma Quigley.

The couple started the company from their kitchen table in Kells, Co Meath, but now employ 70 people at a dedicated 10,000-square-foot facility housed in an old linen mill in Slane village.

They have a range of 70 organic home-scent, skin...

