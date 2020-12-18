Making it work: Sustainable fashion brand branches out into tree-gifting service

Three green-fingered firemen in Dublin are on a new mission to revive wild forests around the country as part of a sustainable business launched six years ago.

Neil McCabe, Stephen O’Reilly and Damian Bligh are the co-founders of Grown, a sustainable fashion brand selling Fair Wear and Peta-approved clothing made ethically from organic and recycled materials.

The three are year-round sea swimmers and surfers, so their eco-drive was fuelled by concerns over microplastics...