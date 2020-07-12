Making It Work: Surviving the crisis with a blend of healthy snacks

One year after its launch in the Irish market, Snack Farm has shifted its focus from workplaces to households, delivering healthy snacks to home-workers around the country.

The start-up began trading in June 2019, selling a range of trail mix-style snacks to big employers such as Google, LinkedIn, Hubspot and Citrix. Following the closure of offices around the country in March, Pádraig Staunton, its founder, had a “mountain of stock” and no one to sell...