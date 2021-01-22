Making It Work: Start-up uses AI to help speech and language therapists reach kids

For Shona D’Arcy, the founder of Kids Speech Labs, the last year has been a busy one. The Dublin start-up develops artificial intelligence (AI) technology for speech and language therapists.

Right now, D’Arcy is in the throes of painstakingly gathering the data which, she hopes, will set her platform apart in Ireland and other markets.

“Our big focus at the moment is the data. With AI, the quality of the data...