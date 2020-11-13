Making It Work: Start-up secures funding for ‘supermarket-style’ surgical scanner

German entrepreneur Alex Babanin will create ten jobs in Ireland over the next 18 months after securing €1.1 million in funding for Nnova AI Technologies, the medtech start-up he co-founded in Cork last year.

The investment from The Change, a new venture capital company in Belfast, involves Nnova partnering with a manufacturer in Ireland to bring its Avalanche device to hospitals in Germany and the US.

