Friday November 13, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Making It Work: Start-up secures funding for ‘supermarket-style’ surgical scanner

Nnova will create ten jobs as it brings its device, which it says can shorten operation times and reduce errors, to market

13th November, 2020
Alex Babanin, co-founder, NNOVA AI Technologies

German entrepreneur Alex Babanin will create ten jobs in Ireland over the next 18 months after securing €1.1 million in funding for Nnova AI Technologies, the medtech start-up he co-founded in Cork last year.

The investment from The Change, a new venture capital company in Belfast, involves Nnova partnering with a manufacturer in Ireland to bring its Avalanche device to hospitals in Germany and the US.

Babanin describes Avalanche as a scanner akin to a “supermarket...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Making It Work: A west of Ireland start-up finds an ally in east Asia

Venari Medical had built a good relationship with Japanese investor Nipro Corporation before the pandemic started, and that relationship held strong

Elaine O'Regan | 4 hours ago

Making It Work: Visa partnership boosts rollout of loyalty app

Belfast start-up LoyalBe’s platform allows smaller retailers to automatically award points and rewards to customers paying by card

Elaine O'Regan | 5 days ago

Irish firm to launch game-changing payroll software in US

Waterford-based Flexiwage has raised €1 million in seed funding and patented its original product ahead of roll-out

Peter O'Dwyer | 5 days ago