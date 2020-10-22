Making It Work: Start-up quick off the mark to secure rapid Covid test orders

A Belfast start-up that began distributing rapid swab tests for Covid-19 just a month ago has already secured orders for 20,000 units.

Alpha PH has obtained the rights to distribute the on-the-spot test developed by Alpha Pharma, an Italian life science company, in Ireland and Britain.

Kevin Sweeney, one of three co-founders of the new venture, said the VivaDiag test could produce results within 15 minutes without the need for laboratory analysis. Priced from £25 (€27.70),...