Making It Work: Start-up platform is matching food buyers with international suppliers

A new match-making platform for suppliers and buyers in the global food supply chain has signed up 100 customers in just six weeks.

Since its launch last month, Kwayga.com has signed up Aldi, Aramark, Carbery Group and Dairygold in Ireland alongside Food Union, a Latvian-headquartered food group, and Kolios, the Greek dairy company.

But Mike McGrath, chief operations officer, has much bigger plans for the Cork start-up in the...