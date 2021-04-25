Subscribe Today
Making It Work: Start-up platform is matching food buyers with international suppliers

AI and smart tools generate supplier matches for food producers looking for alternatives to British supply chains post-Brexit

Elaine O'Regan
25th April, 2021
Martin Fitzgerald, Mike McGrath and Chris Kennedy, co-founders of Kwayga which is in the process of raising €500,000 in pre-seed funding. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

A new match-making platform for suppliers and buyers in the global food supply chain has signed up 100 customers in just six weeks.

Since its launch last month, Kwayga.com has signed up Aldi, Aramark, Carbery Group and Dairygold in Ireland alongside Food Union, a Latvian-headquartered food group, and Kolios, the Greek dairy company.

But Mike McGrath, chief operations officer, has much bigger plans for the Cork start-up in the...

