Making It Work: Start-up is bringing restaurant systems into 21st century

Unify Ordering, the Dublin start-up behind a wholesale ordering system for cafés and restaurants, is planning to ramp up sales in 2021 following its first funding round.

The company has raised €1 million from Elkstone Partners, the Dublin-based wealth manager, and Enterprise Ireland, the state agency.

“Hospitality in general is still very old-school and paper-based. There are a lot of wholesale food suppliers out there who still receive orders by fax, even in this...