Sunday November 1, 2020
Making It Work: Start-up builds device to diagnose brain injuries

Medtech firm Head Diagnostics has raised €500,000 to complete development of its handheld iTremor device

1st November, 2020
David van Zuydam, chief executive at Head Diagnostics, pictured in Trinity College Dublin. The company is a spin-off from the university. Photo: Bryan Meade

Head Diagnostics, the medtech start-up developing a rapid assessment device for brain injuries and sports concussions, has raised €500,000 in seed funding.

The investment, from private sources, the National Digital Research Agency and Enterprise Ireland, will be used to complete the development of the handheld iTremor device ahead of plans to begin clinical trials next year.

“This funding will help us to move forward with the final stages of our product development,” David van Zuydam,...

