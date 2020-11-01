Making It Work: Start-up builds device to diagnose brain injuries

Head Diagnostics, the medtech start-up developing a rapid assessment device for brain injuries and sports concussions, has raised €500,000 in seed funding.

The investment, from private sources, the National Digital Research Agency and Enterprise Ireland, will be used to complete the development of the handheld iTremor device ahead of plans to begin clinical trials next year.

“This funding will help us to move forward with the final stages of our product development,” David van Zuydam,...