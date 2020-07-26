Making It Work: Softworks in expansion mode with NHS clients

Softworks, the Irish-owned software company, is in expansion mode having signed up its first NHS clients in Britain and announced plans to create 11 jobs within three months.

The company has just recorded its best trading year to date, achieving revenues of more than €8.1 million in the 12 months ended June 30, Andrew Ferguson, its chief executive, said.

Softworks also recently signed new contracts with three NHS Trusts in Britain, including Taunton and Somerset, Yeovil, and Cambridgeshire...