Making It Work: Simply Fit Food steps up plans for healthy expansion with Tesco deal

A new listing with Tesco Ireland is the latest step in Evelyn Garland and Luke Judge’s plans to rapidly expand their footprint in the retail sector in Ireland and Britain.

Together, the couple run Simply Fit Food, a health food start-up which was launched in Drogheda, Co Louth in 2016 and acquired last October by Around Noon, a family-owned food firm in the North.

Simply Fit makes the Power Bowl range of vegan and...