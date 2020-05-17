Sunday May 17, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Making It Work: Shuttered pubs no bar to Blacks’ €1m whiskey and beer plans

Co-located brewery and distillery was first for Ireland when set up five years ago

17th May, 2020
Sam and Maudeline Black have now introduced whiskey to their portfolio of craft beer, gin and rum

With the pub trade at a standstill, Blacks Brewery and Distillery is forging ahead with plans to invest €1 million in new facilities for beer and whiskey production.

Husband-and-wife team Sam and Maudeline Black began brewing craft beer in 2015 and have since expanded into spirits, distilling gin and rum at a 5,000 sq ft facility in Kinsale, Co Cork.

The couple are now introducing whiskey to their portfolio, having acquired two copper stills and established a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Making It Work: Graphics company reinvents itself to sell face masks

Absolute Graphics is selling respirator face masks with reusable filters for salons and hairdressers

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago

Making It Work: My Money Jar app aims to save millennials from squander trap

My Money Jar hopes to help younger generation cope with financial stress

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago

Lemon & Duke owner slams FBD’s ‘deplorable’ treatment of his pub

Noel Anderson says he has been ‘stonewalled’ by the insurer’s stance since the outbreak of Covid-19

Peter O'Dwyer | 3 hours ago