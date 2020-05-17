Making It Work: Shuttered pubs no bar to Blacks’ €1m whiskey and beer plans

With the pub trade at a standstill, Blacks Brewery and Distillery is forging ahead with plans to invest €1 million in new facilities for beer and whiskey production.
Husband-and-wife team Sam and Maudeline Black began brewing craft beer in 2015 and have since expanded into spirits, distilling gin and rum at a 5,000 sq ft facility in Kinsale, Co Cork.
The couple are now introducing whiskey to their portfolio, having acquired two copper stills and established a...
