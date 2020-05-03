Sunday May 3, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Making It Work: Sheeran connection is music to ears of guitar firm

A conversation with troubadour Ed Sheeran about acoustic guitars opened up a whole new market for Lowden Guitars

3rd May, 2020
David Ausdahl, managing director at Lowden Guitars, and George Lowden, the company's founder. The family firm launched its Sheeran by Lowden range in March.

A collaboration with singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has helped family-owned Lowden Guitars to expand its market reach in Europe and the US.

Based in Co Down and in business for 46 years, the company was honoured last with a Queen’s award for enterprise for international trade.

A self-taught luthier, George Lowden made his first guitar in 1974, and his handmade designs have since been used by acclaimed musicians including Sheeran, Eric Clapton, Alex de Grassi...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Making It Work: Odyssey Validation Compliance looks to US expansion

The Kildare-based firm’s Compliant Cloud platform went live in January, catering to pharma and biomedical manufacturers

Elaine O'Regan | 5 hours ago

Making It Work: VR headsets helping firms to get round coronavirus restrictions

Dublin start-up UtilityAR reports a jump in demand for its headsets from large-scale manufacturers

Elaine O'Regan | 5 hours ago

Vast majority of tech start-ups could fail inside six months, warns industry group

Scale Ireland calls for government to provide liquidity support and R&D grants

Emmet Ryan | 5 hours ago