Making It Work: Sheeran connection is music to ears of guitar firm

A collaboration with singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has helped family-owned Lowden Guitars to expand its market reach in Europe and the US.
Based in Co Down and in business for 46 years, the company was honoured last with a Queen’s award for enterprise for international trade.
A self-taught luthier, George Lowden made his first guitar in 1974, and his handmade designs have since been used by acclaimed musicians including Sheeran, Eric Clapton, Alex de Grassi...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team