Making It Work: Sheeran connection is music to ears of guitar firm

A collaboration with singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has helped family-owned Lowden Guitars to expand its market reach in Europe and the US.

Based in Co Down and in business for 46 years, the company was honoured last with a Queen’s award for enterprise for international trade.

A self-taught luthier, George Lowden made his first guitar in 1974, and his handmade designs have since been used by acclaimed musicians including Sheeran, Eric Clapton, Alex de Grassi...