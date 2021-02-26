Making It Work: Sculpted Irish beauty brand is set to go global

Aimee Connolly was just 16 when she got her first behind-the-scenes taste of the beauty industry through a Transition Year work placement on the Benefit Cosmetics counter at Harvey Nichols in Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin.

Twelve years on, she is preparing to take her own beauty brand into new markets, including the Middle East, following a big online listing with boots.com in Britain.

Since launching Sculpted in Ireland...