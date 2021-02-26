Subscribe Today
Log In

SMEs

Making It Work: Sculpted Irish beauty brand is set to go global

Dubliner Aimee Connolly launched Sculpted in 2016 and after taking on the Irish and British markets, she has her eyes set on the Middle East next

Elaine O'Regan
26th February, 2021
Making It Work: Sculpted Irish beauty brand is set to go global
Aimee Connolly’s Sculpted has about 400 bricks-and-mortar stockists in Ireland, including Boots, McCauley and Dunnes Stores. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Aimee Connolly was just 16 when she got her first behind-the-scenes taste of the beauty industry through a Transition Year work placement on the Benefit Cosmetics counter at Harvey Nichols in Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin.

Twelve years on, she is preparing to take her own beauty brand into new markets, including the Middle East, following a big online listing with boots.com in Britain.

Since launching Sculpted in Ireland...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Brendan Dolan, founder of Iso Pod, in one of the company’s ready-made cleanroom laboratories

Making It Work: Start-up’s laboratory pods fit the bill for Covid testing sites

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 2 hours ago
Susan Hickey, co-founder at GoCreate: ‘We have a unique neural network and trained models that can analyse students’ activities during exams and detect attempts to cheat, suspicious behaviours, even the presence of items that aren’t permitted.‘

Making It Work: GoCreate targets good results with remote exams platform

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 22 hours ago
Peat ingredients can ‘improve cell turnover and skin elasticity and tighten pores,’ according to Milana Wood, the founder of Bog Skincare

Organic skincare company has its origins in Ireland’s bog bodies

SMEs Rachel Lavin 3 days ago
The SME and Entrepreneurship Growth Plan aims all SMEs, from small craft breweries to beauty salons, have the support they need to trade through not just through the pandemic but in the longer term

Mark Barry: We need to ensure Ireland’s small businesses can now go global

SMEs Mark Barry 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1