Making It Work: Russian summers inspire a fresh take on cocktails

A wedding photographer who found herself without work because of the pandemic has launched a range of fresh cocktail mixers.

Russian-born Daria Caffrey runs Dacha Drinks from her rural home outside Virginia in Co Cavan. She launched the business in February, sourcing fresh ingredients locally to make natural, additive-free mixers inspired by her childhood in the Russian autonomous republic of Tatarstan.

There are three flavours in the range: Orange & Basil, Rhubarb, and Raspberry &...