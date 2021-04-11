Subscribe Today
Making It Work: Russian summers inspire a fresh take on cocktails

Dacha Drinks founder Daria Caffrey’s recipes for natural, locally sourced drink-mixers were inspired by her childhood in Tatarstan

Elaine O'Regan
11th April, 2021
Daria Caffrey, founder of Dacha Drinks, launched the online business when her work as a wedding photographer dried up due to Covid restrictions

A wedding photographer who found herself without work because of the pandemic has launched a range of fresh cocktail mixers.

Russian-born Daria Caffrey runs Dacha Drinks from her rural home outside Virginia in Co Cavan. She launched the business in February, sourcing fresh ingredients locally to make natural, additive-free mixers inspired by her childhood in the Russian autonomous republic of Tatarstan.

There are three flavours in the range: Orange & Basil, Rhubarb, and Raspberry &...

