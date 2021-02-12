Subscribe Today
Making It Work: Retro design has fresh appeal for Ireland’s oldest family pie-maker

Mogerley Pies has weathered plenty of storms in its long history, and doesn‘t plan to let Brexit or a pandemic stop it from growing

JJ O'Donoghue
12th February, 2021
Managing director Nicola Mogerley is part of the fourth generation of her family to run Mogerley Pies. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Mogerley Pies, Ireland’s oldest pie company, has a storied history. The 113-year-old family company first set up shop as a pork butchers on Great Brunswick Street, before it was renamed Pearse Street, in Dublin.

It has been through two world wars, a war of independence, countless recessions and Brexit, and it can now add a global pandemic to that list. But it seems there’s something in the Mogerley DNA that helps it prevail....

