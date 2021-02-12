Making It Work: Retro design has fresh appeal for Ireland’s oldest family pie-maker
Mogerley Pies has weathered plenty of storms in its long history, and doesn‘t plan to let Brexit or a pandemic stop it from growing
Mogerley Pies, Ireland’s oldest pie company, has a storied history. The 113-year-old family company first set up shop as a pork butchers on Great Brunswick Street, before it was renamed Pearse Street, in Dublin.
It has been through two world wars, a war of independence, countless recessions and Brexit, and it can now add a global pandemic to that list. But it seems there’s something in the Mogerley DNA that helps it prevail....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Making It Work: Platform allows businesses to go digital without coding expertise
Dublin-based Kianda Technologies has developed a no-code toolkit for companies who do not have software skills
Making It Work: Global response to Kinzen’s call to join battle on disinformation
Kinzen, set up by Mark Little and Áine Kerr, offers a blend of human expertise and artificial intelligence to tackle fake news
Making It Work: Galway siblings focus on the future of space communication
Family-run company mBryonics is at the cutting edge of satellite technology and is looking to expand
Making It Work: Online hub connects coaches and tutors with people who want to learn
Dublin-based TrainedIn has signed up almost 300 professionals who are offering to share their skills