Making it work: Pop-up shop the latest step in the Handmade Soap Company’s journey to lead on sustainability

The opening of its first ever pop-up shop this month in Dublin marks an important milestone for The Handmade Soap Company, the sustainable Irish venture launched in 2008 by husband and wife Donagh and Gemma Quigley.

The couple started the company from their kitchen table in Kells, Co Meath, but now employ 70 people at a dedicated 10,000-square-foot facility housed in an old linen mill in Slane village.

They have a range of 70 organic home-scent, skin...