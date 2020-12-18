Making it work: Pop-up shop the latest step in the Handmade Soap Company’s journey to lead on sustainability
The Handmade Soap Company usually supplies a number of high-end hotels, but this year is pivoting to focus on conscientious Christmas shoppers
The opening of its first ever pop-up shop this month in Dublin marks an important milestone for The Handmade Soap Company, the sustainable Irish venture launched in 2008 by husband and wife Donagh and Gemma Quigley.
The couple started the company from their kitchen table in Kells, Co Meath, but now employ 70 people at a dedicated 10,000-square-foot facility housed in an old linen mill in Slane village.
They have a range of 70 organic home-scent, skin...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Making it work: Labour of love as Grown eco brand branches out into gift of native trees
For every Woodland Card purchased from Grown clothing firm, a native Irish tree will be planted on a Grown Forest plot on the buyer’s behalf
Making it work: Pothole machinery firm looks to fill gap in European markets
Archway Products’ main export market is Britain, so it is preparing for Brexit by looking to expand into other EU countries
Making It Work: Irish firm to launch children’s cancer treatment in US
Shorla Pharma recently closed a €7.4 million funding round and will target American hospital groups with its product to fight T-cell leukaemia
Making it work: Chauffeur service offers white-gloved Christmas gift delivery
The Parcel Concierge is the brainchild of Irish Chauffeurs owner Ciarán McBride