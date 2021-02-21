Making It Work: Platform to make studying for professional exams less taxing
Dublin-based Examfly is initially targeting professionals undertaking tax exams with its product, but there is plenty of scope for expansion
A newly closed €600,000 seed funding round will allow Examfly to hire a new tech lead and build new features for the learning platform it is developing for professionals undertaking tax exams.
The Dublin-based edtech start-up, founded by Deirdre Lyons in January 2019, has signed up two early-stage customers in Ireland, including an educational body and a professional services firm.
Lyons said the contracts would help the start-up to validate its technology and chart the course...
