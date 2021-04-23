Making It Work: Platform aims to perk up employee rewards process
After finding that many workers are not even aware of the benefits available to them, Cork start-up Perkforce is developing an app to streamline systems
Even before the pandemic prompted a large-scale shift to remote working, Albert Williams was looking into how employers might better manage employee rewards.
In the past year, however, finding new ways to incentivise employees has been brought to the fore as many employers grapple with the ins and outs of managing a distributed workforce.
Williams is the founder of Perkforce, a Cork start-up that is developing an application to automate and streamline the management of...
Making It Work: Company that helps hotels go green has a global reach
Fifty Shades Greener has grown from a one-woman show to a team of eight with international clients in the space of a few months
Making It Work: Dublin start-up’s reverse vending machine uses AI to reward recycling
Sensi has created a device which recognises common recyclables and provides a digital bonus to those who use it
Making It Work: AI platform offers smart solution for workplace disputes
PluAlto’s SolveSmart tech helps employers with limited HR resources to manage conflict before it escalates
Irish start-up ID-Pal’s system is integrated into Salesforce platform
The Dublin tech firm said this strategic partnership will allow all Salesforce customers to use its services