Subscribe Today
Log In

SMEs

Making It Work: Platform aims to perk up employee rewards process

After finding that many workers are not even aware of the benefits available to them, Cork start-up Perkforce is developing an app to streamline systems

Elaine O'Regan
23rd April, 2021
Making It Work: Platform aims to perk up employee rewards process
Albert Williams, founder of Perkforce. Picture: John Allen

Even before the pandemic prompted a large-scale shift to remote working, Albert Williams was looking into how employers might better manage employee rewards.

In the past year, however, finding new ways to incentivise employees has been brought to the fore as many employers grapple with the ins and outs of managing a distributed workforce.

Williams is the founder of Perkforce, a Cork start-up that is developing an application to automate and streamline the management of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Raquel Noboa, from Salamanca in western Spain, established the company in 2017. She moved to Clare in 1998 at the age of 17. Picture: Eamon Ward

Making It Work: Company that helps hotels go green has a global reach

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 6 hours ago
Nathan Misischi, co-founder, Sensi: ‘Most of the RVMs on the market recognise items based on their barcode. Ours is the only one I know of that does it based on how they look’

Making It Work: Dublin start-up’s reverse vending machine uses AI to reward recycling

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 5 days ago
Cliona Murphy, the PluAlto founder whose SolveSmart platform grew from her experience as a workplace dispute mediator

Making It Work: AI platform offers smart solution for workplace disputes

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 6 days ago
Colum Lyons, chief executive at ID-Pal: ‘It’s a big opportunity, and quite an exciting one for ID-Pal‘. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Irish start-up ID-Pal’s system is integrated into Salesforce platform

SMEs Eva Short 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1