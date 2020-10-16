Making It Work: Planting the idea of meat-free sausages

An eye-catching brand and colourful packaging were top of the agenda for Aisling Cullen when she set up Thanks Plants in Dublin at the start of the year.
Inspired by her own interest in meat-free cuisine, Cullen has developed a range of three plant-based sausages made from seitan flour, cannellini beans, pearl barley and other vegan ingredients.
“We can’t really do in-store tastings the way we would have done had it not been for Covid-19....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team