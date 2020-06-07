Sunday June 7, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Making It Work: Organic tan firm emerged out of recession and is still innovating

Noelle O‘Connor lost her spa therapy business in 2009, but the following year launched her new self-tan lotion with a company that continues to launch new products

7th June, 2020
Noelle O’Connor of TanOrganic at her premises in Newbridge, Co Kildare Picture: Barry Cronin

For Noelle O’Connor, the founder of TanOrganic, continuous innovation has been key to keeping the Irish-made self-tanning brand fresh in the minds of consumers in the crowded cosmetics market.

In the ten years since launching her original self-tan lotion, O’Connor has built the brand with a range of complementary products.

TanOrganic has tanning oils and mousses for the face and body, branded tanning mitts, a moisturising facial serum and multi-use dry...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

More publicans come forward to complain about FBD assurance

Insurer declines to pay out and claims ‘a pandemic is simply not an insurable event’

Peter O'Dwyer | 7 hours ago

Glamping specialist aims to corner the lockdown market

Laois-based Pamper the Camper is selling ‘staycation’ tents online for family celebrations and special events

Elaine O'Regan | 7 hours ago

Supply chain giant helps small firms combat spiralling freight costs

Brands are partnering with Liam Casey’s PCH for delivery services as traditional supply chains face long delays and rising prices

Killian Woods | 7 hours ago