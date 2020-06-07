Making It Work: Organic tan firm emerged out of recession and is still innovating

For Noelle O’Connor, the founder of TanOrganic, continuous innovation has been key to keeping the Irish-made self-tanning brand fresh in the minds of consumers in the crowded cosmetics market.
In the ten years since launching her original self-tan lotion, O’Connor has built the brand with a range of complementary products.
TanOrganic has tanning oils and mousses for the face and body, branded tanning mitts, a moisturising facial serum and multi-use dry...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team