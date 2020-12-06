Making It Work: organic sanitiser makes for happy hands

The first certified organic hand sanitiser in Ireland has been launched by a family-run perfumery in the Kildare countryside.

The new Sanitising Botanical Spritz by Esmerelda Botanicals is unique in the Irish market, according to Niamh O’Connell, the perfumer behind the product.

“There is no other product like it out there. It has biocidal approval from the Department of Agriculture as an anti-viral sanitiser, but it’s also been certified 100 per cent organic...