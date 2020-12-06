Subscribe Today
SMEs

Making It Work: Online TEFL platform learns from pandemic

Founder Yuxin Wang saw a chance to match a need for English teachers in China with a pool of talented educators in Ireland

Elaine O'Regan
6th December, 2020
Making It Work: Online TEFL platform learns from pandemic
GoMappED founder Yuxin Wang grew up in Shijiazhuang in the Hebei province of northern China and worked as a solicitor before moving to Ireland in 2001

The sudden closure of Grafton College, the English language school, in Dublin in 2018 was the inspiration for GoMappED, an online teaching platform launched last year by Yuxin Wang, a software developer.

Twenty-three teachers lost their jobs when Grafton College closed without notice in December 2018. In response, Wang decided to use her skills to establish a business that could offer TEFL and CEL teachers a more secure income.

“They were good teachers and, suddenly, they had...

