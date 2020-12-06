Making It Work: Online TEFL platform learns from pandemic

The sudden closure of Grafton College, the English language school, in Dublin in 2018 was the inspiration for GoMappED, an online teaching platform launched last year by Yuxin Wang, a software developer.

Twenty-three teachers lost their jobs when Grafton College closed without notice in December 2018. In response, Wang decided to use her skills to establish a business that could offer TEFL and CEL teachers a more secure income.

“They were good teachers and, suddenly, they had...