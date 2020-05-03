Sunday May 3, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Making It Work: Online shopping surge boosts Down dog food firm

Werewolf Food has reported a huge spike in sales on its website since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis

3rd May, 2020
Husband-and-wife Christopher and Bridgeen Hanlon, the co-founders of the dog food start-up Werewolf Foods. Picture: PressEye

An increase in online shopping activity among home-bound consumers has led to a spike in sales for Werewolf Food, the subscription dog-food service run by a Co Down couple.

Christopher and Bridgeen Hanlon decided to develop their own dog food in 2018, on foot of their experience running two canine ventures in Downpatrick. The couple own Brookvale Boarding Kennels in Crossgar, and also run Brookvale Detection Dogs, which breeds and trains sniffer dogs.

While they have...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Making It Work: Odyssey Validation Compliance looks to US expansion

The Kildare-based firm’s Compliant Cloud platform went live in January, catering to pharma and biomedical manufacturers

Elaine O'Regan | 5 hours ago

Making It Work: Sheeran connection is music to ears of guitar firm

A conversation with troubadour Ed Sheeran about acoustic guitars opened up a whole new market for Lowden Guitars

Elaine O'Regan | 5 hours ago

Making It Work: VR headsets helping firms to get round coronavirus restrictions

Dublin start-up UtilityAR reports a jump in demand for its headsets from large-scale manufacturers

Elaine O'Regan | 5 hours ago