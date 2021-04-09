Making It Work: Online beauty retailer sees sales soar in face of pandemic
Millies.ie has opened a new warehouse and reorganised its workforce to keep up with the growth in new customers
Sales have jumped three-fold since the start of the pandemic at an Irish online skincare and haircare retailer, leading to a major reorganisation of the business.
Millies.ie opened a new warehouse in Naas in Co Kildare last year so that distribution to a growing number of customers around the country could be centralised.
Owner Joann Mahon has also reorganised her 35-strong workforce. Beauty therapists usually employed at Mahon’s...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Making It Work: Start-up aims to turn data centres into green electricity generators
Nexalus has entered into a global partnership with Dana, a US auto parts manufacturer, as it targets ‘heavy energy’ sectors
Making It Work: Forestry data firm branches into mobile technology
Treemetrics has joined forces with a Swedish app maker to launch a tool which will allow forest owners carry out their own valuations
WellAir sees explosion in demand for products in battle against coronavirus
A top executive at the air disinfection company says business has grown due to the pandemic, but that the staff are very conscious that its success comes while many people are suffering
Making It Work: Automation firm stays sharp with robotics for use in pharma industry
Founded back in 1995, Sligo-based family business Ward Automation is still going from strength to strength