Making It Work: Online beauty retailer sees sales soar in face of pandemic

Millies.ie has opened a new warehouse and reorganised its workforce to keep up with the growth in new customers

Elaine O'Regan
9th April, 2021
Joann Mahon, owner of Millies.ie, has an all-female, 35-member workforce in Co Kildare. Picture: Barry Cronin

Sales have jumped three-fold since the start of the pandemic at an Irish online skincare and haircare retailer, leading to a major reorganisation of the business.

Millies.ie opened a new warehouse in Naas in Co Kildare last year so that distribution to a growing number of customers around the country could be centralised.

Owner Joann Mahon has also reorganised her 35-strong workforce. Beauty therapists usually employed at Mahon’s...

