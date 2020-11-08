Making It Work: One-stop shop for data privacy

A recent trip to Silicon Valley is paying off for the founders of Dataships, who have signed up 40 new clients in less than six months following the decision to “rip apart” and relaunch their data privacy product earlier this year.
Ryan McErlane, who runs the start-up with co-founder Michael Storan, describes Dataships as a “one-stop shop for data privacy”.
“It’s an SaaS (software as a service) product. It works as a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team