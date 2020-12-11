Making it work: Office catering firm changes direction to deliver dinner to your door

Artizan Food Company started out in 2005 as a small gourmet sandwich shop in Dublin city centre but has since evolved into a boutique catering company serving restaurant-quality food.

During Covid-19 the company pivoted again to launch Eatto.ie, delivering homemade frozen meals to homes around the country. It employs 200 people. The person behind both ventures is Knocklyon-born Jeananne O’Brien who heads up operations, with her husband Barry McAuliffe in the role of managing director....