Making It Work: Odyssey Validation Compliance looks to US expansion

Odyssey Validation Compliance is set for expansion in the US following the recent launch of a new software-as-a-service platform for the life science sector.
CompliantCloud.com went live in January, offering manufacturers in the pharmaceutical and biomedical sectors an automated means to ensure compliance with strict regulations.
“Compliant Cloud is a new brand for us,” said Oisín Curran, chief executive at the Kildare-based company.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team