Making It Work: Odyssey Validation Compliance looks to US expansion

Odyssey Validation Compliance is set for expansion in the US following the recent launch of a new software-as-a-service platform for the life science sector.

CompliantCloud.com went live in January, offering manufacturers in the pharmaceutical and biomedical sectors an automated means to ensure compliance with strict regulations.

“Compliant Cloud is a new brand for us,” said Oisín Curran, chief executive at the Kildare-based company.