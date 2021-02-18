Making It Work: Ocean of possibilities for underwater data collection company
Louth-based XOcean aims to create 40 jobs after founder says its unmanned vessels are proving popular with global clients in the offshore wind sector
For James Ives, the founder of XOcean, 2021 will be a year of expansion. The Louth company will create about 40 jobs over the next six months in response to rising demand from clients in the offshore wind sector worldwide.
Ives founded the ocean data collection company four years ago, and already employs 47 people at its headquarters in Carlingford and at a British office in Oxfordshire.
The 47-year-old Londoner said XOcean was also in the process of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
SBCI plans new funding options to help SMEs
The state-backed Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland has tendered for research to gain a better understanding of small business needs in the light of Brexit and Covid-19
Making It Work: Platform allows businesses to go digital without coding expertise
Dublin-based Kianda Technologies has developed a no-code toolkit for companies who do not have software skills
Making It Work: Retro design has fresh appeal for Ireland’s oldest family pie-maker
Mogerley Pies has weathered plenty of storms in its long history, and doesn‘t plan to let Brexit or a pandemic stop it from growing
Making It Work: Global response to Kinzen’s call to join battle on disinformation
Kinzen, set up by Mark Little and Áine Kerr, offers a blend of human expertise and artificial intelligence to tackle fake news