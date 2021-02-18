Subscribe Today
Log In

SMEs

Making It Work: Ocean of possibilities for underwater data collection company

Louth-based XOcean aims to create 40 jobs after founder says its unmanned vessels are proving popular with global clients in the offshore wind sector

Elaine O'Regan
18th February, 2021
Making It Work: Ocean of possibilities for underwater data collection company
James Ives founded XOcean four years ago

For James Ives, the founder of XOcean, 2021 will be a year of expansion. The Louth company will create about 40 jobs over the next six months in response to rising demand from clients in the offshore wind sector worldwide.

Ives founded the ocean data collection company four years ago, and already employs 47 people at its headquarters in Carlingford and at a British office in Oxfordshire.

The 47-year-old Londoner said XOcean was also in the process of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

A number of Covid-19 support schemes have been channelled through SBCI for businesses hit by the pandemic

SBCI plans new funding options to help SMEs

SMEs Peter O'Dwyer 4 days ago
Derya and Osvaldo Sousa, founders of Kianda, a no-code business process automation platform. Picture: Rob Kennedy

Making It Work: Platform allows businesses to go digital without coding expertise

SMEs JJ O'Donoghue 6 days ago
Managing director Nicola Mogerley is part of the fourth generation of her family to run Mogerley Pies. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making It Work: Retro design has fresh appeal for Ireland’s oldest family pie-maker

SMEs JJ O'Donoghue 6 days ago
Aine Kerr, co-founder of Kinzen: ‘Publishers, platforms, public communicators, everyone ultimately wants to build trust with people.’ Picture: Kyran O’Brien

Making It Work: Global response to Kinzen’s call to join battle on disinformation

SMEs JJ O'Donoghue 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1