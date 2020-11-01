Making It Work: NUI Galway spin-out hopes to wipe-out Covid-19 on surfaces and skin

Galway-based Aquila Bioscience is seeking to play an important role in the fight against Covid-19 after new research results prove the effectiveness of its virus-trapping technology, according to founder Lokesh Joshi.
With €1.9 million in European Innovation Council funding on board, Joshi believes the the NUI Galway spin-out has reached a “pivotal point” in its development.
He said the business was seeking a suitable manufacturing partner to begin large-scale commercial production of the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team