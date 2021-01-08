Making It Work: Natural skincare firm takes root in rural Ireland

After four years living and working in London, Mayo-born beauty entrepreneur Elaine Kennedy realised that city life wasn’t for her.

The 37-year-old founder of Hawthorn Handmade Skincare returned to the family farm in Partry in 2015. There, she runs a rural venture inspired by her scenic surroundings on the shores of Lough Carra at the foot of the Partry Mountains.

Kennedy makes her face, body and handcare products in a purpose-built workshop on the...