Making It Work: Mobile service brings dental care to the elderly

An innovative Dublin company offering mobile dental and denture services to nursing home residents and elderly clients in their homes is eyeing nationwide expansion following a successful pilot scheme with the HSE.

Dental Tech Group visited 120 nursing homes in south Dublin and counties Kildare, Wicklow, Meath and Louth last year, treating more than 7,000 residents.

Bevin Mahon, Dental Tech’s managing director, said the company had approached the HSE with a view to making mobile denture and...