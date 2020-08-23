Making It Work: Mobile aircraft hangar firm changes route

As the Covid-19 pandemic began to take hold last March, Ian Nagle found himself staring into the precipice.

The Corkman had carved out a successful niche selling specialised equipment to airlines worldwide. Suddenly, with the aviation sector at an unprecedented standstill, Nagle realised he would have to take drastic action to keep his business going.

Originally from Douglas, the 50-year-old is the owner of JB Roche. He set up the business in 1983 to make canvas covers for haulage companies in Ireland.

The company pivoted in the early 2000s, however, patenting a mobile inflatable hangar for mechanics repairing stranded aircraft outdoors. Demand for Nagle’s IglooMAX grew in tandem with Ireland’s emergence as a global centre for aviation leasing.

“Our hangars are used everywhere from Siberia to the Sahara by some of the world’s leading airlines,” he said. “Our clients here in Ireland include Aer Lingus, Ryanair and Eirtech Aviation.”

Nagle describes the IglooMX as “a sort of portable hangar-in-a-bag”.

“It can be flown anywhere in the world and installed around an aircraft engine in under 30 minutes. It gives mechanics a warm well-lit space to work in,” he said.

The hangars cost between €20,000 and €60,000. JB Roche sells online and has distributors in Germany, the US, China and Russia.

The IglooMX had kept the company “productive and profitable for almost 20 years,” Nagle said. That changed in March, however, when the pandemic grounded planes around the world.

“We realised pretty quickly that our business would be affected by Covid-19,” Nagle said.

“Right out of the gates, we were looking at a €1 million drop in annual turnover, down 30 per cent on 2019. We had to find alternative products to make up the shortfall.”

Nagle got on the phone to customers and began to “brainstorm”.

“We discovered that one of the major headaches for airlines during Covid-19 would be keeping their aircraft preserved and protected from the elements while they’re in storage for who knows how long,” he said.

In response, JB Roche has brought to market an inflatable cover to protect the engines and landing gear in grounded aircraft.

Nagle describes his humidity-controlled Flashplug invention as “cotton wool” for airplanes.

“It protects and preserves vital equipment on the aircraft until they can re-enter service whenever the world returns to normal,” he said.

Since its launch in June, Nagle said he had shipped “hundreds” of Flashplugs to airlines around the world.

“They’ve been so well received that we are now developing a cover for entire aeroplanes. We’re hopeful that we can win back the turnover we’ve lost to the pandemic,” he said.

For Nagle, the impact of Covid-19 has served as a salient reminder of the importance of innovation in business.

“If you stop innovating, ultimately your business will fail. You have to keep engaging with customers to find out what they want,” he said.

“There’s no point in spending months designing the perfect product if it’s not actually what the market wants.”

JB Roche is a client company of Enterprise Ireland, the state agency. “We’ve found their development advisors to be extremely helpful,” Nagle said.

“They’ve done a terrific job for us by highlighting, in the nicest possible way, weaknesses within our business. They’ve helped us beef up our in-house capabilities, particularly in terms of how we manage our channel partnerships, research and development and marketing.”