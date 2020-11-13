Making It Work: Medtech start-up secures funding for ‘supermarket’ scanner to log implants

German entrepreneur Alex Babanin will create ten jobs in Ireland over the next 18 months after securing €1.1 million in funding for Nnova AI Technologies, the medtech start-up he co-founded in Cork last year.

The investment from The Change, a new venture capital company in Belfast, involves Nnova partnering with a manufacturer in Ireland to bring its Avalanche device to hospitals in Germany and the US.

Babanin describes Avalanche as a scanner akin to a “supermarket check-out” that can be used by orthopaedic surgeons to log the implants needed for complex procedures.

“Surgeons can use up to 100 different implant parts in these procedures,” Babanin said.

“Complex implant systems are assembled in the operating theatre and all of the parts have to be logged for the patient’s records and the hospital’s procurement system.”

As it stands, these parts are typically logged manually by theatre nurses. According to Babanin, this process is prone to error and can add up to 30 minutes to operation times, costing hospitals money.

Nnova’s implant scanner uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automate it.

“When the surgeon decides which implant part they want to use, they place it on our device,” Babanin said.

“The part is recognised and logged automatically based on its form and physical properties.”

Nnova has agreed two contracts to supply Avalanche to Smith & Nephew and Stryker, the US manufacturers. Babanin said the company was also in talks with the BG Hospital Group in Germany.

“We have onboarded two of their hospitals in Tübingen and Murnau with the prospect of expanding to all 13 hospitals in the group,” he said.

The AI researcher, who is Nnova’s chief technology officer, relocated to Cork in February 2019 along with Heiko Baumgartner, an orthopaedic surgeon and the start-up’s chief executive.

“We started the company in Germany, then relocated here because a friend told me about the start-up support available in Ireland,” Babanin said.

“It was serendipity. The ecosystem for start-ups here is much better than in Germany.

“Enterprise Ireland has helped us enormously with our R&D, getting our MVP [minimal viable product] ready and carrying out some initial market research.

“Now, we are at the point where we are transitioning into the scaling phase. We’re looking forward to manufacturing in Ireland. There is a lot of technical hardware expertise here.

“Once we move into serial production, we would hope to raise our company value to €30 million within 18 months.”