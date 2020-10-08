Friday October 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Making It Work: Launch of Big Brother set to be a game-changer for 9th Impact

After three years in development, 9th Impact is ready to launch its biggest project yet and expects to have 100,000 downloads by Christmas

8th October, 2020
Mark Quick and Finn Krewer, founders of 9th Impact, the Galway gaming company which has co-produced Big Brother: The Game for the multi-country TV franchise. Picture: Michael Dillon

Finn Krewer was nine when the first series of reality show Big Brother launched in the Netherlands in 1999. Now, in the same week he is due to turn 30, Krewer will also celebrate the global launch of the interactive mobile game he has co-produced for the multi-country TV franchise.

Big Brother: The Game will go live this Thursday (October 15) following three years in development and investment of close to €1 million.

It will be brought to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Simply Fit Food acquired by Around Noon

The new owner is aiming to double the Louth-based firm’s annual sales in just 12 months

Killian Woods | 4 days ago

Making It Work: Bundledocs takes its chances to expand as demand takes off

After less than a year in business, the legal software start-up provides a service for more than 700 law firms around the world

Elaine O'Regan | 5 days ago

Making It Work: A passion for quad bikes is driving force behind Sligo firm

From its first product, a sprayer conversion kit for ride-on lawnmowers, to its latest, a quad-bike locking system, Siup Manufacturing has had a string of hits

Elaine O'Regan | 5 days ago