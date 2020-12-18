Subscribe Today
Log In

SMEs

Making it work: Labour of love as Grown eco brand branches out into gift of native trees

For every Woodland Card purchased from Grown clothing firm, a native Irish tree will be planted on a Grown Forest plot on the buyer’s behalf

Elaine O'Regan
18th December, 2020
Making it work: Labour of love as Grown eco brand branches out into gift of native trees
Neil McCabe of Grown Forest, which aims to plant 50,000 trees across Ireland by the end of next year to widen Ireland’s biodiversity and revive our wild forests. Picture: Conor McCabe

Three firemen in Dublin are on a new mission to revive wild forests around the country as part of a sustainable business launched six years ago.

Neil McCabe, Stephen O’Reilly and Damian Bligh are the co-founders of Grown, a sustainable fashion brand selling Fair Wear and Peta-approved clothing made ethically from organic and recycled materials.

The three are year-round sea swimmers and surfers, so their eco-drive was fuelled by concerns over microplastics polluting...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Donal McNamee, managing director of Archway Products, at their Jamestown, Co Leitrim workshop. Picture: Brian Farrell

Making it work: Pothole machinery firm looks to fill gap in European markets

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 1 day ago
Donagh Quigley, co-founder of the Handmade Soap Company. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making it work: Pop-up shop the latest step in the Handmade Soap Company’s journey to lead on sustainability

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 1 day ago
Orlaith Ryan, left, and Sharon Cunningham, co-founders of Shorla Pharma which develops oncology drugs for women and children

Making It Work: Irish firm to launch children’s cancer treatment in US

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 5 days ago
Ciaran McBride of Irish Chauffeurs and The Parcel Concierge Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making it work: Chauffeur service offers white-gloved Christmas gift delivery

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1