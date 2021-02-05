Making It Work: Irish start-up partners with Danone nutrition firm to launch nursing home app

Sonia Neary started the new year with a major new contract which sees her company Wellola partnering with Nutricia, the Danone-owned therapeutic food and clinical nutrition company, to provide care services remotely to nursing homes in Ireland.

Wellola has developed an app for Nutricia, which will allow residents at 170 nursing homes around the country to take part in remote consultations with dietitians, speech and language therapists and tissue viability nurses.

“Prior to the pandemic, almost...