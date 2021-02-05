Subscribe Today
Log In

SMEs

Making It Work: Irish start-up partners with Danone nutrition firm to launch nursing home app

Dublin-based Wellola will team up with Nutricia to provide platform for video consultations with healthcare providers

Elaine O'Regan
5th February, 2021
Making It Work: Irish start-up partners with Danone nutrition firm to launch nursing home app
Sonia Neary, founder of Wellola: ‘Everything we do is underpinned by this mission to help ensure that only the sickest of the sick are hospitalised’

Sonia Neary started the new year with a major new contract which sees her company Wellola partnering with Nutricia, the Danone-owned therapeutic food and clinical nutrition company, to provide care services remotely to nursing homes in Ireland.

Wellola has developed an app for Nutricia, which will allow residents at 170 nursing homes around the country to take part in remote consultations with dietitians, speech and language therapists and tissue viability nurses.

“Prior to the pandemic, almost...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Lee Roche: The company had raised €200,000 and had held discussions with a large number of city and county councils around Ireland.

Scooter-sharing firm is a footballing family affair

SMEs Barry J Whyte 5 days ago
Shane Murphy, owner of One Stop Fulfillment: ‘Since we are delivering orders in bulk to the UK, we can provide bulk clearance as well.’ Photo:Barry Cronin

Midlands delivery firm to ramp up shipment service to Britain

SMEs Killian Woods 5 days ago
Lewize Crothers, founder of Exit Entry: ‘Our goal is for every student in Ireland to have access to our app.’ Photo: Barry Cronin

Careers app free to students raises more than €1m in funding

SMEs Killian Woods 5 days ago
Luke Teeling and Damien Lynch, co-founders of Every Body Health. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making It Work: Supplements producer makes a healthy start

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1