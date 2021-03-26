Making It Work: Irish natural nutrition brand wins global award six months after launch

Just six months on from the launch of Phytaphix, dietician Conor Kerley is celebrating a global win for the natural nutrition brand he has launched in response to his experience living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Phytaphix was named best global start-up at the World Food Innovation Awards held virtually last Tuesday from London.

Kerley won the award for Immune Phix, his first product. The plant-based supplement hit the market last October after more than a...