Making It Work: Irish natural nutrition brand wins global award six months after launch

Phytaphix founder Conor Kerley takes start-up prize at the World Food Innovation Awards for his the Immune Phix daily supplement

Elaine O'Regan
26th March, 2021
Just six months on from the launch of Phytaphix, dietician Conor Kerley is celebrating a global win for the natural nutrition brand he has launched in response to his experience living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Phytaphix was named best global start-up at the World Food Innovation Awards held virtually last Tuesday from London.

Kerley won the award for Immune Phix, his first product. The plant-based supplement hit the market last October after more than a...

