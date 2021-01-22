Making It Work: Irish natural body care brand is California dreaming

Health-conscious Californians will be a key consumer group for Irish brand Nuasan, which makes a range of plant-based body care products for people with active lifestyles.

Founder Dara Scott, from Galway, has just secured €250,000 in loan finance through the Future Growth Scheme run by the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI). He will use the money to develop more products for the range and extend its reach in markets outside Ireland, including Britain, Germany...