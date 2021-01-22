Subscribe Today
Log In

SMEs

Making It Work: Irish natural body care brand is California dreaming

Galway-based Nuasan will target health-conscious Americans with its plant-based products

Elaine O'Regan
22nd January, 2021
Making It Work: Irish natural body care brand is California dreaming
Nuasan founder Dara Scott has just secured €250,000 in loan finance through the Future Growth Scheme run by the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland

Health-conscious Californians will be a key consumer group for Irish brand Nuasan, which makes a range of plant-based body care products for people with active lifestyles.

Founder Dara Scott, from Galway, has just secured €250,000 in loan finance through the Future Growth Scheme run by the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI). He will use the money to develop more products for the range and extend its reach in markets outside Ireland, including Britain, Germany...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Shona Darcy, co-founder of Kids Speech Labs. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making It Work: Start-up uses AI to help speech and language therapists reach kids

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 7 hours ago
The Breens got married in Glenbeigh in Co Kerry in 2014 where they are both from. They were living in Dubai at the time and found the process more complicated than it needed to be

Making It Work: Wedding Wizard service makes it easier to say ‘I do’

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 1 day ago
Mark and Aisling Kirwan set up Positive Carbon in early 2020 to develop technology that would help to cut down on food waste. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making It Work: Bin tech helps kitchens scale down on waste

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 1 day ago
Brian Hanly, managing director of John Hanly &amp; Co Woollen Mills: ‘Brexit is a complete shambles, a nightmare.’ Photo:Barry Cronin

Making It Work: Family business weaves its way to fifth generation

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1