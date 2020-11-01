Making It Work: Irish firms join forces to battle pandemic

Two Irish companies that first worked together several years ago have teamed up again, this time to produce Covid-19 nasal swab testing kits and face masks for the domestic and global market.

The firms are SteriPack, which makes the products, and SL Controls, which is assisting in procurement, delivery and the validation of equipment to increase the speed of manufacturing.

SteriPack is headquartered in Mullingar in Co Westmeath, and has offices in the US, Malaysia...