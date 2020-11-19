Thursday November 19, 2020
Making it work: Irish firm targets US hotel market with wearable ‘panic button’ for workers

HaloSOS’s device is designed to protect staff as more US hotel chains sign up to initiative aimed at improving safety

19th November, 2020
Fiona Moloney and Liam Darling, founders of HaloSOS. The pair met while working in the telecoms sector in Dublin. Picture: Fergal Phillips

HaloSOS, the Irish-owned wearable safety start-up, is targeting the US market with its wrist-worn “panic button” device for hotel workers.

A growing number of hotels in the US are signing up to the Five-Star Promise introduced by the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA), aimed at improving staff safety. As part of the initiative the hotels are making portable safety devices available to staff.

The idea is to help protect guest-facing and lone...

