Making It Work: Internet of Things start-up looks beyond venture capital

Hardware start-ups facing higher costs early on in their development should look beyond the venture capital (VC) realm and consider tapping into a wider range of funding options, according to Cian O’Flaherty, founder of Safecility.

The Dublin-based tech start-up is using the Internet of Things (IoT) to help facility and property managers manage on-site compliance at a lower cost.

To date, 35-year-old O’Flaherty has raised close to €110,000 in both European Space Agency...