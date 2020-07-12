Making It Work: Interiors shop owner has designs on having fun

Sinéad Palmer describes Nest, her new interiors store in Waterford, as a celebration of maximalism. She opened the store last month on the Quay in the city centre, selling bespoke furniture, homeware, textiles and gifts.

“Maximalism is all about colour, pattern and texture. It’s about having fun with your decor and pushing the boundaries a bit,” Palmer said.

“Interiors can sometimes be a bit safe. People mightn’t want to...