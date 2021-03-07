Subscribe Today
Making It Work: Hospitality venture prepares new hires for hotel industry post-lockdown

M Recruitment, founded last June by Neil McGettigan, is ready to provide high-level hires to hotels as soon as the industry reopens

Elaine O'Regan
7th March, 2021
Neil McGettigan, Director of M Recruitment Picture: Fergal Phillips

Even as the country’s third and longest lockdown grinds on, Neil McGettigan is drumming up business for M Recruitment, the hospitality venture he founded last June.

As a member of the McGettigan family, owners of one of the country’s biggest privately owned hotel groups, Neil has an intimate understanding of what hotel owners and managers need from their high-level hires.

He is keeping in touch with clients and contacts and scheduling...

Share this post

